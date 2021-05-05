Latvian Art Center Becomes The First Of Its Kind To Purchase KIWIE’s NFT Digital Art Piece By CoinQuora



Latvian Art Center Becomes the first of its kind to purchase KIWIE’s NFT digital art piece.

Zuzeum, a prominent art center located in Riga, Latvia, acquired the Gray Rainbow NFT by offering 2.6 ETH.

As renowned digital art collective KIWIE successfully closes its first round of the Fat Monster NFT auction on Rarible, the iconic Gray Rainbow has joined the collection of one of the region’s most prominent art centers.

Zuzeum Acquires KIWIE’s Gray Rainbow NFT For 2.6 ETH

Riding on the hype and popularity of NFTs, Latvian digital art collective KIWIE recently released its first batch of exclusive NFTs on Rarible. KIWIE is the first art collective to introduce this novel idea of monetizing street art and offering buyers complete ownership and authenticity using blockchain te…

