Largest Latin American eCommerce platform adds $7.8M Bitcoin to its treasury By Cointelegraph

Largest Latin American eCommerce platform adds $7.8M Bitcoin to its treasury
Mercado Libre, the largest e-commerce platform in Latin America, has announced to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it acquired $7.8 million in in the first quarter of 2021. It stated in the report:
The purchase makes the Argentinean company the first large Latin American company to acquire Bitcoin for its treasury and sees it join an exclusive club of companies such as MicroStrategy and Tesla (NASDAQ:), which have previously announced to the authorities the holding of BTC within their assets.
