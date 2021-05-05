LafargeHolcim seals latest bolt-on acquisition

Article content

ZURICH — LafargeHolcim has signed a deal to buy the aggregates business and two ready mix concrete plants of HeidelbergCement’s Greek operation Halyps Domia Ylika.

The acquistion, for an undisclosed fee, is the fifth bolt-purchase by LafargeHolcim this year, with more expected during the year, it said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said in February the Swiss company wanted to make around 10 small deals during 2021 on top of the eight it made during 2020. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)