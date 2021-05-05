Joe Jonas Talks About Fatherhood For First Time

Fatherhood looks good on him!
Becoming a parent is a whirlwind journey, and Joe Jonas is loving it! The actor and music artist recently opened up about the joys of fatherhood for the first time, during an appearance on CBS This Morning.
He and Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter Willa into the world in July 2020. The new family has been spending a ton of quality time together and Joe couldn’t be more thankful.
“It’s been amazing. It’s been forced time at home,” he noted in the interview. “I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”
He also couldn’t help but gush over his “gorgeous” 9-month-old baby girl and gave fans insight on the most important lesson he’s taken away from becoming a dad.
“Naps are nice,” he added. “All around.” I mean what parent wouldn’t agree with that sentiment?!
After nearly one year of parenting, Joe has his dad routine down!
