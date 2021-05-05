Joe Jonas Learns ‘Naps Are Nice’ After Becoming Father to ‘Gorgeous’ Daughter

Instagram

The one-third of Jonas Brothers admits he is ‘so thankful and grateful’ to be able to spend time at home with wife Sophie Turner and daughter Willa during the coronavirus pandemic.

AceShowbiz –

Joe Jonas has finally opened up about how he felt after becoming a first-time father to a “gorgeous” daughter named Willa. Nearly ten months after getting a taste of fatherhood, the one-third of Jonas Brothers raved over naps, admitting that he finds it to be “nice.”

In a new interview with “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, May 4, the 31-year-old singer talked about his experience being a parent to a 9-month-old whom he and his actress wife Sophie Turner kept largely out of the public eye. Reflecting on his time as a father, he gushed, “It’s been amazing.”

During the interview, Joe also discussed about staying at home with his wife and daughter because of the pandemic. “It’s been forced time at home. You know, I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring,” he pointed out. “To be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”





The “Camp Rock” star went on to express his gratitude for the experience. “I’m so thankful and grateful,” he stated. Still, he could not help but be vocal about being ready to get back on the stage once again. “I miss performing so much,” he admitted.

On the parenthood subject, Joe was asked if there is any insight into parenthood that he can share. In response, the older brother of Nick Jonas jokingly replied, “Naps are nice, all around.”

<br />

Joe recently celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Sophie. To commemorate the milestone, he shared a number of previously unseen pictures from their Las Vegas wedding. Along with it, he wrote, “Married as [email protected]$K for 2 years! Love you bub.” His wife also made use of her Instagram feed to post similar photos, and captioned it, “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat.”