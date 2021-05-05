Jodie Turner-Smith Tells Story Of Meeting Joshua Jackson

I did not show my hand at all [when we first met.] I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him I was like, “I want that.” And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn’t see him. So, he had to yell across the room to me, and I was wearing this t-shirt that said…”The Future Is Female Ejaculation” [worn by Tessa Thompson’s character, Detroit, in the film Sorry To Bother You.] So he shouts across the room, “DETROIT!” And I was like, “Uhhhhhh,” [See above photo]. And then he came over and is like, “Hey…” and then all night he basically followed me around the party.