Jodie Turner-Smith Tells Story Of Meeting Joshua Jackson

“We’re in a two, three-year one-night-stand now.”
However, these two lovely humans are relatively private when it comes to their relationship — which is totally their right! But, that just means that when they give us little nuggets of information, I latch onto it like it’s my job*.
So, when Jodie T-S joined Seth Meyers on his talk show, and the topic of her husband came up, I was on HIGH ALERT! Lo’ and behold, Jodie revealed the saucy story of how they first met.
Jodie starts off by telling Seth that she brought him some Steelers merch — a sports team that he’s a huge fan of — as a bribe in order to get a Late Night with Seth Meyers t-shirt for her husband.
You may ask, why did Jodie need the shirt? WELL APPARENTLY, one of Jodie’s friends stole Joshua’s shirt the morning after her birthday celebration. How did her friend steal his shirt? Well, because Joshua invited Jodie and her friends to stay in his apartment when he wasn’t there. Why did he invite her? BECAUSE IT WAS AFTER THEIR ONE-NIGHT STAND!
But that wasn’t it! We got a lil’ more information about that fateful evening. Jodie reiterated to Seth how much of a Dawson’s Creek fan she is and how, of course, she’s #TeamPacey, but she didn’t let Joshua in on that fact when they first met.
We must all take a page from Jodie’s book on how to not let a man know you’re into him while simultaneously drawing him into your orbit:
I did not show my hand at all [when we first met.] I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him I was like, “I want that.” And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn’t see him. So, he had to yell across the room to me, and I was wearing this t-shirt that said…”The Future Is Female Ejaculation” [worn by Tessa Thompson’s character, Detroit, in the film Sorry To Bother You.] So he shouts across the room, “DETROIT!” And I was like, “Uhhhhhh,” [See above photo]. And then he came over and is like, “Hey…” and then all night he basically followed me around the party.
Like, the confidence to be like, “I want that,” about your childhood crush at a party and then to GET HIM?? WE HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO STAN!
