Jim Cramer still owns ‘a lot’ of Ether he first bought for an NFT auction By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
0

Jim Cramer still owns ‘a lot’ of Ether he first bought for an NFT auction

In the latest sign that crypto continues to filter through into the mainstream, CNBC host Jim Cramer has spent the week discussing the large quantity of Ether (ETH) he holds.

On CNBC’s Squawk Box on May 4, Cramer said he owns “a lot of Ether,” explaining that he first bought it when he was trying to “buy some nonfungible token on TIME magazine. So they made you buy Ether first. I didn’t get it so I just kept the Ether.”