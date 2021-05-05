Jerry Ferrara’s Wife Feels ‘Completely Calm’ Giving Birth to Baby No. 2 at Home Without Midwife

Instagram

Though she gave birth to her second child without any professional assistant, Breanne Racano claims that the delivery process was ‘beautiful’ and made her feel ‘so incredibly powerful.’

AceShowbiz –

Jerry Ferrara‘s wife has a story to tell about the birth of their second child. Having delivered a baby boy at home before her midwife could come, Breanne Racano admitted that she strangely felt “completely calm” throughout the whole process.

On Tuesday, May 4, the 33-year-old shared the story alongside an Instagram photo of herself holding her newborn. In the caption, she wrote, “Wow. Had I known our baby was going to come so fast that our midwife wouldn’t make it to our home in time I would of panicked. But in the moment it happened I felt completely calm and surrendered all over to my body.”

<br />

Breanne went on to describe the delivery process as “beautiful,” adding that it made her felt “so incredibly powerful.” She then praised her actor husband by noting, “My husband, my rock.. you are my greatest supporter and I’m blessed to share this family with you.” Closing her announcement, she revealed that her boy was born at 10:28 P.M. on April 30.

Jerry has also joined Breanne in sharing their joy in welcoming another addition to their family. Through an Instagram post, the 41-year-old offered a series of photos featuring his newborn. He began his message by writing, “Our family grew by 1! My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men!”

“To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be,” the “Think Like A Man” actor added. In the post, he also shared a photo of his 2-year-old son Jacob Michael who could be seen holding his younger brother’s hand.

<br />

The “Entourage” actor additionally showered his wife with praises. “To my amazing wife @breanneracanoferrara what can I say. You’re the greatest thing that ever happened to me who also gave me two of the greatest gifts I have ever received,” he noted. “I marvel at what you have done and you are the glue that holds us all together. Not enough words to ever thank and honor you. So for now I’ll just say thank you and I love you forever and ever!”