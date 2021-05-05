Investment app Betterment still not ready to offer crypto services, says CEO By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Betterment, a major financial advisory company providing robo-advising and cash management services, has not yet decided whether it will introduce cryptocurrencies to its platform.

Betterment is still researching a potential expansion of its services to inclue digital assets like (BTC), CEO Sarah Levy said.