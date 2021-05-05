Institutional managers hold a record $13.9B worth of Ethereum By Cointelegraph

Institutional managers hold a record $13.9B worth of Ethereum
Institutional investment managers bought $30.2 million worth of (ETH) last week, bringing their total holdings to a record $13.9 billion, according to CoinShares.
Inflows into Ethereum products appears to be ramping up as investors devote greater attention and resources to the smart-contract platform. Month-to-date inflows for ETH products totaled $170 million, bringing the yearly total to $824 million. Managers now hold a combined $13.9 billion worth of ETH.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.