Indian delegates to attend G7 virtually after COVID scare: Sky News By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in New Delhi, India, April 6, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION
LONDON (Reuters) – India’s delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London will be attempting to attend their meetings virtually after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, a Sky News reporter said on Wednesday, without citing sources.
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.
