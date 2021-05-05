India c.bank gives small borrowers debt relief as COVID-19 cases spike

Article content

MUMBAI — India’s central bank unveiled measures to help lenders tide over mounting bad loans, also providing relief to individual borrowers by including one-time debt restructuring for loans, as COVID-19 infections in the country trigger strict lockdowns in several states.

The moratorium will be available to individuals and small and medium enterprises that did not restructure their loans in 2020 and were classified as standard accounts till March 2021, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a virtual address.

“Small businesses and financial entities at the grassroot level are bearing the biggest brunt of the second wave of infections,” Das said, as he announced several measures to enhance liquidity and boost lending to various needy sectors.

The fresh round of moratoriums will be applicable for borrowers with a maximum total exposure of 250 million rupees ($3.39 million), Das said.

During the last financial year, the RBI had introduced a one-time restructuring plan for small borrowers and corporates allowing banks to extend the repayment period for up to two years.

Businesses in India have been hit hard by the new round of lockdowns over the past month to curb the spread of the virus just as many were inching back to normalcy from the nationwide lockdown last year.