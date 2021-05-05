Hunter McGrady Feels Like She’ll Never Breathe Again as Brother Dies at 23

Instagram

The plus-sized Sports Illustrated model pays tribute to her younger brother Tynan, who passed away at the age of 23, in an emotional post on social media.

Model Hunter McGrady is mourning the death of her 23-year-old brother Tynan.

The Sports Illustrated star took to Instagram to reveal the heartbreaking news, alongside some pictures of herself with her younger sibling.

“The most gut wrenching words I’ve ever had to write in my life, one that no one ever wants to,” she began. “My chest is heavy and I feel like I’ll never breathe again, I don’t know how this pain repairs or if it ever feels like life can live again. My baby brother went to be with the Lord on May 1st. The most kind, gentle, loving, beautiful, intelligent, funny human being this earth has ever known. If you know me you know I rave about my brother, he is and will always be the love of my life.”

She went on to praise her “absolutely brilliant” sibling, who was just three weeks away from graduating from San Francisco State University with a computer engineering degree, and suggested that his death had happened after an “accident.”

“There is no telling why these things happen, why accidents happen, why life is taken too short,” she continued. “I’m so grateful for beautiful the 23 years God gave us with him. I know we will meet again because the Bible says so. ‘He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.’ Revelation 21:4 Thank you for making me a big sister. Thank you for your heart. Goodnight my sweet beautiful Bubba, I love you.”

Tess Holliday was among those to send her sympathies in the comments on the Instagram post, writing, “I am so sorry Hunter. If he was anything like you and Michaela (Hunter’s sister), I know he was an extraordinary person. I’m sending love and prayers to your family, and know that Bubba will be y’all always. I love you.”