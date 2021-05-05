Goldman Sachs leads $15M investment round for Coin Metrics By Cointelegraph

Goldman Sachs leads $15M investment round for Coin Metrics
Blockchain analytics firm Coin Metrics has raised $15 million in a funding found led by financial giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:).
In an announcement today, Coin Metrics said Goldman Sachs, Castle Island Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Fidelity Investments, Avon Ventures, Communitas Capital, Collab+Currency and others had contributed $15 million to the analytics firm to “accelerate the company’s global expansion” as well as reach more places in the crypto market. Coin Metrics co-founder Nic Carter called the funding a “huge validation” for the firm as a provider of crypto data for institutions.
