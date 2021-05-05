Gold subdued on firmer dollar; focus on U.S. jobs report

Article content

Gold prices inched lower on Thursday due

to a stronger dollar, while investors awaited the release of

U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April due later this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,785.05 per ounce by

0126 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures was steady at $1,785.10 per

ounce.

* The dollar index hovered close to a two-week high,

making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

* U.S. private payrolls surged by the most in seven months

in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in

demand, suggesting the economy gained further momentum early in

the second quarter, powered by massive government aid and rising

COVID-19 vaccinations.

* Investors look forward to Friday’s U.S. monthly jobs

report, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by

978,000 jobs last month.

* The U.S. economy may be growing more quickly and

unemployment falling faster than the core of Federal Reserve

policymakers projected in March, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman

said on Wednesday.

* Meanwhile, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles

Evans on Wednesday reiterated his worries about reaching the

Fed’s 2% inflation goal and said he expects monetary policy to