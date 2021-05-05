Gold subdued on firmer dollar; focus on U.S. jobs report

Matilda Colman
Gold prices inched lower on Thursday due

to a stronger dollar, while investors awaited the release of

U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April due later this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,785.05 per ounce by

0126 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures was steady at $1,785.10 per

ounce.

* The dollar index hovered close to a two-week high,

making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

* U.S. private payrolls surged by the most in seven months

in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in

demand, suggesting the economy gained further momentum early in

the second quarter, powered by massive government aid and rising

COVID-19 vaccinations.

* Investors look forward to Friday’s U.S. monthly jobs

report, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by

978,000 jobs last month.

* The U.S. economy may be growing more quickly and

unemployment falling faster than the core of Federal Reserve

policymakers projected in March, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman

said on Wednesday.

* Meanwhile, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles

Evans on Wednesday reiterated his worries about reaching the

Fed’s 2% inflation goal and said he expects monetary policy to

stay super-easy for some time.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of

holding non-yielding bullion.

* The Bank of England will say on Thursday Britain’s economy

is heading for a much stronger recovery this year than it

previously expected and it might start to slow its pandemic

emergency support.

* Palladium fell 0.1% to $2,968.78 per ounce, after

scaling an all-time high of $3,017.18 per ounce on Tuesday,

driven by supply shortfalls.

* Silver was down 0.5% at $26.37 per ounce, while

platinum dipped 0.4% to $1,220.16.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1100 UK BOE Bank Rate May

1100 UK GB BOE QE Corp May

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna

Chandra Eluri)

