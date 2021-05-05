Gnosis, Balancer and PancakeSwap breakout as Bitcoin looks for direction By Cointelegraph

Gnosis, Balancer and PancakeSwap breakout as Bitcoin looks for direction
Ether (ETH) continued its stellar run and crossed the $3,500 barrier today. Dogecoin (DOGE) also joined in on the party as its price soared above $0.61 earlier today as Gemini exchanged added support for the coin following a similar step by eToro.
Traders may be buying DOGE with the expectation that Elon Musk will shill the token during his upcoming appearance as the host of Saturday Night Live.
