Gnosis, Balancer and PancakeSwap breakout as Bitcoin looks for direction By Cointelegraph

Traders may be buying DOGE with the expectation that Elon Musk will shill the token during his upcoming appearance as the host of Saturday Night Live.

Ether (ETH) continued its stellar run and crossed the $3,500 barrier today. Dogecoin (DOGE) also joined in on the party as its price soared above $0.61 earlier today as Gemini exchanged added support for the coin following a similar step by eToro.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.