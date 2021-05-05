Gnosis, Balancer and PancakeSwap breakout as Bitcoin looks for direction By Cointelegraph

Ether (ETH) continued its stellar run and crossed the $3,500 barrier today. Dogecoin (DOGE) also joined in on the party as its price soared above $0.61 earlier today as Gemini exchanged added support for the coin following a similar step by eToro.

Traders may be buying DOGE with the expectation that Elon Musk will shill the token during his upcoming appearance as the host of Saturday Night Live.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360