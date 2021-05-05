Georgia’s central bank is exploring ‘Digital Gel’ CBDC By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The National Bank of Georgia said that it is considering launching a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the central bank hinted at the issuance of a CBDC in an effort “to enhance efficiencies of the domestic payment system and financial inclusion.” The NBG said it would be inviting fintech firms and other financial institutions to participate in the project, named “Digital Gel” after the symbol for the country’s fiat currency, the lari.