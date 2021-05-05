George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in ‘World’s Worst Pandemic Roommate’ Sketch

YouTube

The ‘Midnight Sky’ actor shows up at a random guy’s house and stays there during lockdown, bringing with him posters and pillow with Brad Pitt’s face printed on it.

George Clooney is a Brad Pitt super-fan in a hilarious Omaze fundraising clip.

Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal are giving a fan the chance to stay with the couple at their home in Lake Como, Italy, to raise funds for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

And to promote the competition, “The Midnight Sky” star recorded a funny video titled “World’s Worst Pandemic Roommate”, which sees him standing in a bedroom plastered in posters of the “Fight Club” star and even holding a pillow with his face printed on it.





He begins, “One of my favourite things about meeting new people, is that you never know when a lifelong friendship is going to blossom.”

“In fact, by total dumb luck, I actually spent most of last year rooming with some random guy and we’re basically best friends now, but don’t take my word for it, just ask him.”

However, Bryon, who had just expected Clooney to pick up the Batman figure he had purchased from him online and not have to quarantine with him, responds, “Do I recommend hanging out with George Clooney? No, I do not. So, basically, George Clooney swung by my house to pick up something he was buying from me on Craigslist and the stay-at-home order hit and he never left. Moral of the story is, don’t use Craigslist.”

The Oscar-winner can then be seen hugging his Pitt cushion.

He says, “Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away? Not throwing this out, no way, man. Thank you for giving me a place. Me and Brad.”

However, Clooney had a different view on their time living together.

He adds, “It was an unforgettable time. We laughed, we learned, we lived, so naturally when the stay-at-home order was finally lifted, Byron and I knew we had a tough decision to make.”

Byron then quips, “I told him to get the f**k out.”