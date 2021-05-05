Former US treasurer joins Ripple board By Cointelegraph

Rosa Gumataotao Rios, the 43rd treasurer of the United States, will be joining Ripple’s board of directors.

In an announcement from today, the company said Rios, who served as the U.S. treasurer from 2009 to 2016 under President Barack Obama, will be the newest member of the firm’s leadership team. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse cited Rios’ experience in both the public and private sectors as well as her success in “rapidly accelerating businesses” in the company’s decision to bring her on board.