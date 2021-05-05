For sports fans, DOGE is starting to look like crypto’s real MVP By Cointelegraph

For sports fans, DOGE is starting to look like crypto’s real MVP
In addition to its increasing attention from investors, Dogecoin appears to have found a niche following among sports fans.
Speaking to Cointelegraph, Dallas Mavericks basketball team owner Mark Cuban said that the people had “taken control of DOGE,” as evidenced by the tickets and merchandise sales he had seen since first offering the token as a method of payment in March. Prior to adopting the asset, the Mavericks had already been accepting (BTC) payments through BitPay since 2019.
