Federal Reserve proposes guidelines for what firms qualify for Fed accounts, payments services By Reuters

The Fed said the new guidelines reflected the fact that technological growth and the consideration of novel banking charters has resulted in more nontraditional financial institutions. The guidelines are aimed at creating “transparent and consistent process” for which firms would receive access to the Fed’s accounts and payments systems, which typically have gone to traditional banks.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve proposed Wednesday guidelines for what sorts of financial institutions can have access to accounts at the central bank and its related payment services.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.