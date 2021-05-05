Exxon expects $200 million in charges this year for job cuts By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
(Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:) on Wednesday said it estimates $200 million in charges this year related to job cuts, according to a regulatory filing.
Total cash outflows would be between $400 million and $600 million, the company said. Cost savings are likely to range between $1 billion and $2 billion per year versus 2019 levels. The severance cost estimate does not include job cuts related to changes in the company’s portfolio, it said.
