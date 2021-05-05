European stocks rebound after selloff, miners jump By Reuters



© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Staff



(Reuters) – European stocks bounced back on Wednesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as surging commodity prices lifted mining stocks, while the earnings season kept its positive momentum, brightening the mood in the markets.

The pan-European index rose 0.8% in early trading, with the German jumping 0.9% and UK’s gaining 0.6%.

Shares in big UK miners including Rio Tinto (NYSE:), BHP Group (NYSE:) and Anglo American (LON:) rose about 2% each as prices rose past a key psychological level of $10,000 a tonne, buoyed by optimism about a speedy recovery in the global economy. [MET/L]

Tech stocks rose 1.4% after a 3.7% plunge in the previous session.

Stellantis edged up 0.8% after the carmaker reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue but warned that a global shortage of semiconductors would affect production this quarter more heavily.

German fashion house Hugo Boss rose 2.9% as it saw first-quarter sales almost double in mainland China, and its casual business returned to growth.