Euro zone business growth picked up in April as services expanded -PMI

LONDON — Euro zone business activity accelerated last month as the bloc’s dominant services industry shrugged off renewed lockdowns and returned to growth, according to a survey on Wednesday that also showed firms were facing soaring costs for raw materials.

Europe is enduring a third wave of coronavirus infections, forcing some governments to renew lockdown measures to contain its spread, but factories have largely remained open and the services industry has adapted.

So IHS Markit’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, climbed to 53.8 last month from March’s 53.2. That was just ahead of the preliminary 53.7 reading and comfortably above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

“The pace of vaccinations has continued to accelerate, and some countries are easing restrictions. So there is a good chance that euro zone GDP posts a small expansion in Q2,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds at Capital Economics.

The bloc’s economy is set to grow 1.5% this quarter, a Reuters poll found last month.

A PMI for the bloc’s service industry rose to 50.5 from 49.6, pipping the flash 50.3 estimate. That followed a manufacturing PMI on Monday that showed factory activity growth surged to a record high in April.