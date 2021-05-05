Ethereum price hits $3.5K record as Winklevoss exchange adds Dogecoin By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Ether (ETH) hit $3,500 on May 4 as the star of this week’s altcoin rally battled Dogecoin (DOGE) for returns supremacy.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed ETH/USD as the pair broke through its latest historic boundary and continued climbing.

