EOS Soars 31% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Soars 31% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $8.4569 by 12:50 (16:50 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 30.54% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $7.8743B, or 0.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.4242 to $8.4569 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 41.23%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.8384B or 2.66% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.6230 to $8.4569 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 63.20% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,492.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.14% on the day.

was trading at $3,429.09 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.80%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,071.8055B or 45.61% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $393.2878B or 16.74% of the total cryptocurrency market value.