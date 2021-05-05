EOS Jumps 21% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Jumps 21% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $7.7937 by 11:46 (15:46 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.78% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $7.2793B, or 0.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.4242 to $7.7940 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 30.73%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.0848B or 2.43% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.6230 to $7.7940 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 66.08% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,283.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.03% on the day.

was trading at $3,311.46 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.75%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,069.5751B or 45.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $383.4238B or 16.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.