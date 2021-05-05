EOS Climbs 34% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 34% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $9.4591 by 22:57 (02:57 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 33.55% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $8.8663B, or 0.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $8.6064 to $9.4615 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 57.09%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.3813B or 3.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.7860 to $9.4615 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 58.84% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,066.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.61% on the day.

was trading at $3,485.73 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.07%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,067.5373B or 44.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $403.7378B or 17.01% of the total cryptocurrency market value.