Dow ends at record high, Nasdaq falls as tech slides

Article content

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high on Wednesday, driven higher by energy and other economically sensitive sectors, while the Nasdaq closed in red as megacap growth stocks slipped.

Strong gains by Goldman Sachs, Caterpillar and Chevron sent Dow to the record. Energy and materials continued this week’s momentum, leading gains among S&P 500 sectors. Defensive utilities and real estate led sectoral declines.

“Energy, financial, materials, industrials are all outperforming. They tend to be cyclically oriented sectors and tend to benefit during periods when the economies are reopening and expanding,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Strong economic data and earnings pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record high last week, but markets have wobbled amid concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S. interest rates.

“Once you have markets hitting the highs we have seen recently, the one thing investors are worried about is rising inflation and what that means for profitability of companies,” said Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

The Dow closed at 34,230.34, up by 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.93 points, or 0.07%, to 4,167.59.