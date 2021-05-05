Dollar holds near two-week high, U.S. jobs data eyed for Fed clues

TOKYO — The dollar hovered below a two-week

high on Thursday, consolidating ahead of a key U.S. jobs report

that may provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will dial

back monetary stimulus.

The greenback has rebounded from a one-month low over the

past week, swung by U.S. economic data that has largely

supported the case for a rapid recovery from the pandemic, with

traders weighing whether a lift in inflation may force the Fed’s

hand earlier than policymakers have so far suggested.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency

against six major peers, was little changed at 91.316 on

Thursday, after rising as high as 91.436 in the previous session

for the first time since April 19. It had dipped as low as

90.422 on April 29.

“The USD is likely to continue to respond to the debate

about whether or not the Fed’s view that inflation will be

transitory is correct,” Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in

a research report.

With several forecasters predicting a one-million-plus

increase in nonfarm payrolls, “the USD may continue to find a

good level of support in the near-term,” with the currency

strengthening to $1.19 per euro over a one-month horizon, she

said.

The euro traded at the psychologically important

$1.20 mark on Thursday, after dipping to $1.1986 on Wednesday

for the first time since April 19.

The dollar bought 109.34 yen, consolidating after

rallying as high as 109.695 on Monday, a level not seen since

April 13.

So far, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has argued the labor market

is far short of where it needs to be to start talking of

tapering asset purchases. The central bank has said it will not

raise its benchmark Fed funds rate through 2023.

Three Fed officials spoke on Wednesday, with Chicago Fed

President Charles Evans saying that while he was more optimistic

about U.S. growth than he was a few months ago, he expects

monetary policy to stay super-easy for some time.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said inflation will be

temporarily distorted this spring as the U.S. economy works

through imbalances caused by the pandemic but the pressures

should be short-lived and should not lead to a pullback in

monetary policy.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said more progress

will be needed in the job market before the Fed’s conditions for

reducing its extensive support will be met.

“Despite constant reassurances from (U.S. Treasury Secretary

Janet) Yellen and an array of Fed officials that the coming

increase in inflation will prove ‘transitory,’ … markets are

evidently a bit more worried,” National Australia Bank

strategist Rodrigo Catril wrote in a client note.

The dollar bounced on Tuesday after Yellen said rate hikes

may be needed to stop the economy from overheating, though she

later downplayed the immediacy of tightening.

The commodity-linked Canadian dollar traded at

C$1.2268 per greenback after hitting a three-year high of 1.2252

on Wednesday, helped by higher crude prices and optimism over

the global economic recovery.

Sterling was little changed at $1.3904,

consolidating around that level over the past two weeks with the

Bank of England expected by some forecasters to announce a

tapering of its bond-buying program at a meeting later

Thursday, after vaccinations bolstered Britain’s economic

recovery.

In cryptocurrencies, ether traded at $3,462.62

after reaching a record $3,559.97 on Tuesday, the ninth straight

day to mark an all-time high.

Bigger rival bitcoin was around $56,755,

vacillating between around $59,000 and $52,000 in recent days.

It marked a record high at $64,895.22 in mid-April, but then

lost momentum, slumping as low as $47,004.20 toward the end of

that month.

