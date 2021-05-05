Dollar holds near two-week high, U.S. jobs data eyed for Fed clues

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar hovered below a two-week

high on Thursday, consolidating ahead of a key U.S. jobs report

that may provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will dial

back monetary stimulus.

The greenback has rebounded from a one-month low over the

past week, swung by U.S. economic data that has largely

supported the case for a rapid recovery from the pandemic, with

traders weighing whether a lift in inflation may force the Fed’s

hand earlier than policymakers have so far suggested.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency

against six major peers, was little changed at 91.316 on

Thursday, after rising as high as 91.436 in the previous session

for the first time since April 19. It had dipped as low as

90.422 on April 29.

“The USD is likely to continue to respond to the debate

about whether or not the Fed’s view that inflation will be

transitory is correct,” Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in

a research report.

With several forecasters predicting a one-million-plus

increase in nonfarm payrolls, “the USD may continue to find a

good level of support in the near-term,” with the currency

strengthening to $1.19 per euro over a one-month horizon, she

said.

The euro traded at the psychologically important