Dollar hits two-week high in wake of rates talk

Article content

LONDON — The dollar hit its highest in over two weeks on Wednesday, extending a rally as chatter about the possibility of higher U.S. interest rates and a sell-off in tech stocks soured risk sentiment to the benefit of the safe-haven currency.

The dollar’s bounce on Tuesday put pressure on the euro, which dropped once again below the $1.20 mark on Wednesday, hitting its lowest against the buck in over two weeks.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peer currencies, rose as high as 91.436, its highest since April 19.

The bounce was partly sparked by comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating.

Yellen later downplayed their importance, but even the slightest mention of U.S. tightening has an outsized impact in markets that have become so dependent on monetary stimulus.

The effect was apparent in large-cap tech stocks, which suffered hefty losses overnight, dragging the Nasdaq down 1.88%.

“The markets may be tempted to do some ‘yellen and screaming’ after last night’s episode, following the apparent hawkish comments by the U.S. Treasury secretary and the subsequent backtracking,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.