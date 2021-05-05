Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.66% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.66%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.66%.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 9.31% or 10.95 points to trade at 128.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 7.99% or 18.4 points to end at 248.8 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was up 6.94% or 1040 points to 16030 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.17% or 8.8 points to trade at 743.0 at the close. Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) declined 0.50% or 5.5 points to end at 1091.5 and Genmab (CSE:) was down 0.09% or 2.0 points to 2223.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 105 to 36 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in ISS A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 9.31% or 10.95 to 128.60. Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.94% or 1040 to 16030.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.76% or 0.50 to $66.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.90% or 0.62 to hit $69.50 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.37% or 6.55 to trade at $1782.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.11% to 6.1959, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4359.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.37% at 91.265.