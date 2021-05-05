Home Business Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.66%...

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.66% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
0

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.66%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.66%.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 9.31% or 10.95 points to trade at 128.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 7.99% or 18.4 points to end at 248.8 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was up 6.94% or 1040 points to 16030 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.17% or 8.8 points to trade at 743.0 at the close. Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) declined 0.50% or 5.5 points to end at 1091.5 and Genmab (CSE:) was down 0.09% or 2.0 points to 2223.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 105 to 36 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in ISS A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 9.31% or 10.95 to 128.60. Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.94% or 1040 to 16030.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.76% or 0.50 to $66.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.90% or 0.62 to hit $69.50 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.37% or 6.55 to trade at $1782.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.11% to 6.1959, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4359.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.37% at 91.265.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©