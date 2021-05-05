‘DeFi may lead to a paradigm shift’ says Federal Reserve Bank paper By Cointelegraph

‘DeFi may lead to a paradigm shift’ says Federal Reserve Bank paper
A paper published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis has delved into the expansion of decentralized finance and Ethereum’s role in it.
The research, penned by Dr. Fabian Schär and published on May 2, has taken a deep dive into the world of DeFi, hinting that if security concerns and risks can be addressed, it may lead to huge changes in the financial industry.
