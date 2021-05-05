Crude Stockpile Fell 7.99 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Liz Moyer

Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles fell more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

fell 7.99 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.346 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , fell 2.896 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 1.12 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

were 225,000 barrels. The weekly rose 1.1%, according to the EIA report.

inventories rose 737,000 barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 652,000 barrels.