Croda reviews businesses catering to industrial markets

Speciality chemicals group Croda International on Wednesday announced a strategic review of two of its businesses, evaluating options including a full or partial sale, as it shifts its focus to customer care and life sciences sectors.

The company said the review would focus on the businesses within performance technologies and industrial chemicals businesses that do not support the consumer care and life science sectors.

