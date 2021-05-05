Corn jumps 1.6% to 2013 high as global supplies tighten

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures climbed 1.6% on Thursday to their highest in more than eight years, as concerns over dry weather in Brazil and strong demand from animal feed producers buoyed the market.

Wheat extended gains and soybeans edged higher.

“The sentiment is pretty bullish, not just in corn but the entire grains complex,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

“There are a lot of weather events globally, which are supporting prices, although the market has yet to see any real supply shock.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 1.6% to $7.19-1/4 a bushel, as of 0053 GMT. It touched $7.20 a bushel earlier in the session, its highest level since March 2013.

Wheat gained 0.6% to $7.49 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.6% to $15.50-3/4 a bushel.

Dry weather in Brazil is continuing to raise concerns about global supplies.

Brazil’s cereal exporter association Anec on Wednesday said the country would ship some 32 million tonnes of corn this year, 1.6 million tonnes less than in 2020.

China canceled purchases of 140,000 tonnes of U.S. corn for delivery in the 2020/2021 marketing year, following the recent surge in prices, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.