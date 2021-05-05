Corn jumps 1.2% to 2013 high on tightening global supplies; wheat firms

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures climbed more than 1% on Thursday to their highest in more than eight years, as concerns over dry weather in Brazil and strong demand from animal feed producers buoyed the market.

Wheat extended gains and soybeans edged higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 1.2% to $7.16-3/4 a bushel as of 0023 GMT. It touched $7.18 a bushel earlier in the session, its highest level since March 2013.

* Wheat gained 0.3% to $7.47 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.4% to $15.48 a bushel.

* Dry weather in Brazil is continuing to raise concerns about global supplies.

* Brazil’s cereal exporter association Anec on Wednesday said the country would ship some 32 million tonnes of corn this year, 1.6 million tonnes less than in 2020.

* China canceled purchases of 140,000 tonnes of U.S. corn for delivery in the 2020/2021 marketing year, following the recent surge in prices, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

* Still, the USDA reported that exporters sold 184,100 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico and a total of 147,320 tonnes to unknown buyers.

* French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union last month were the lowest for an April in nine years, as exports to Morocco and Algeria eased, Refinitiv data showed.