Cerner Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Cerner (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Cerner announced earnings per share of $0.76 on revenue of $1.39B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7408 on revenue of $1.4B.

Cerner shares are up 25% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.36% from its 52 week high of $84.20 set on January 28. They are outperforming the which is up 9.85% from the start of the year.

Cerner follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Cerner’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

