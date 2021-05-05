CDC says U.S. recorded lowest number of births last year since 1979 By Reuters

(Reuters) – The United States recorded a 4% drop in birth rate in 2020, its sixth consecutive annual decline in the number of births and the lowest since 1979, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics showed.
The provisional data is based on 99.87% of all birth records registered and processed last year by the National Center for Health Statistics as of Feb. 11, 2021, according to CDC.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.