Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.406778 by 12:23 (16:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $44.726919B, or 1.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.289998 to $1.407004 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 7.6%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.390442B or 1.34% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2681 to $1.4103 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 9.62% from its all-time high of $1.56 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,543.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.51% on the day.

was trading at $3,374.18 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.15%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,077.718717B or 46.06% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $387.867980B or 16.58% of the total cryptocurrency market value.