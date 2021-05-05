Brazil’s real firms on rate hike bets; protests hurt Colombian peso

Article content

Brazil’s real led gains across Latin

American currencies on Wednesday after strong economic data and

on expectations of a large rate hike by the central bank, while

Colombia’s peso fell further on continued protests in the

country.

The real rose 1.4% as investors bet on another

75 basis-point hike in the benchmark Selic rate to 3.5%, when it

meets at 2100 GMT.

The bank began a tightening cycle this year to help curb

elevated inflation rates and support weak fiscal conditions, and

hiked rates by 75 basis points in March.

The real lost almost 30% of its value last year as Brazilian

interest rates were cut to a record low 2% in response to the

COVID-19-induced recession. The currency has declined 4% so far

this year as a jump in infections made investors fret over the

fiscal outlook.

“There is some risk that the BCB (Brazilian Central Bank)

moves with a more aggressive hike today and/or continues to

signal a continued pace of aggressive tightening in the near

term,” said Ned Rumpultin, a strategist at TD Securities.

“The BCB will need to boost the BRL’s yield advantage high

enough to offset this fiscal risk premium (and draw in capital).

At the same time, the BRL will need to become more competitive