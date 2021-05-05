Brazil’s real firms on rate hike bets; protests hurt Colombian peso

Article content
Brazil’s real led gains across Latin
American currencies on Wednesday after strong economic data and
on expectations of a large rate hike by the central bank, while
Colombia’s peso fell further on continued protests in the
country.
The real rose 1.4% as investors bet on another
75 basis-point hike in the benchmark Selic rate to 3.5%, when it
meets at 2100 GMT.
The bank began a tightening cycle this year to help curb
elevated inflation rates and support weak fiscal conditions, and
hiked rates by 75 basis points in March.
The real lost almost 30% of its value last year as Brazilian
interest rates were cut to a record low 2% in response to the
COVID-19-induced recession. The currency has declined 4% so far
this year as a jump in infections made investors fret over the
fiscal outlook.
“There is some risk that the BCB (Brazilian Central Bank)
moves with a more aggressive hike today and/or continues to
signal a continued pace of aggressive tightening in the near
term,” said Ned Rumpultin, a strategist at TD Securities.
“The BCB will need to boost the BRL’s yield advantage high
enough to offset this fiscal risk premium (and draw in capital).
At the same time, the BRL will need to become more competitive
in the EM space” on a yield-to-volatility basis.
Industrial production in Brazil fell in March for a second
consecutive month, figures showed, but the decline was not as
steep as economists expected, meaning first-quarter output
growth accelerated.
Colombia’s peso fell for the fifth consecutive
session, dropping 0.6% to a six-month low as countrywide
protests against a now withdrawn controversial tax reform were
set to continue on Wednesday.
A recent dip in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields has
spurred buying into high-yielding emerging market currencies,
with Mexico’s peso and the South African rand
benefiting from increased interest in carry trade.
But the dollar hit a two-week high on Wednesday after
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that rate hikes may be
needed to prevent overheating and quell coming inflationary
pressures.
Chile’s peso and Mexico’s peso fell against the
dollar despite a rise in copper and oil prices, as the potential
for higher U.S. interest rates weighed on high-yielding assets.
MSCI’s index of Latin American stocks jumped
2.5% after a sharp selloff on Tuesday, and was set for its best
day in nearly two months.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1334.08 -0.07
MSCI LatAm 2414.33 2.45
Brazil Bovespa 119473.64 1.5
Mexico IPC 48527.59 0.41
Chile IPSA 4712.20 1.36
Argentina MerVal 49182.85 1.084
Colombia COLCAP 1233.21 1.28
Currencies Latest Daily % change
Brazil real 5.3589 1.35
Mexico peso 20.2438 -0.32
Chile peso 704 -0.09
Colombia peso 3848.38 -0.59
Peru sol 3.824 0.23
Argentina peso 93.7500 -0.03
(interbank)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)