Brazil’s real firms on rate hike bets; protests hurt Colombian peso

Matilda Colman
Brazil’s real led gains across Latin

American currencies on Wednesday after strong economic data and

on expectations of a large rate hike by the central bank, while

Colombia’s peso fell further on continued protests in the

country.

The real rose 1.4% as investors bet on another

75 basis-point hike in the benchmark Selic rate to 3.5%, when it

meets at 2100 GMT.

The bank began a tightening cycle this year to help curb

elevated inflation rates and support weak fiscal conditions, and

hiked rates by 75 basis points in March.

The real lost almost 30% of its value last year as Brazilian

interest rates were cut to a record low 2% in response to the

COVID-19-induced recession. The currency has declined 4% so far

this year as a jump in infections made investors fret over the

fiscal outlook.

“There is some risk that the BCB (Brazilian Central Bank)

moves with a more aggressive hike today and/or continues to

signal a continued pace of aggressive tightening in the near

term,” said Ned Rumpultin, a strategist at TD Securities.

“The BCB will need to boost the BRL’s yield advantage high

enough to offset this fiscal risk premium (and draw in capital).

At the same time, the BRL will need to become more competitive

in the EM space” on a yield-to-volatility basis.

Industrial production in Brazil fell in March for a second

consecutive month, figures showed, but the decline was not as

steep as economists expected, meaning first-quarter output

growth accelerated.

Colombia’s peso fell for the fifth consecutive

session, dropping 0.6% to a six-month low as countrywide

protests against a now withdrawn controversial tax reform were

set to continue on Wednesday.

A recent dip in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields has

spurred buying into high-yielding emerging market currencies,

with Mexico’s peso and the South African rand

benefiting from increased interest in carry trade.

But the dollar hit a two-week high on Wednesday after

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that rate hikes may be

needed to prevent overheating and quell coming inflationary

pressures.

Chile’s peso and Mexico’s peso fell against the

dollar despite a rise in copper and oil prices, as the potential

for higher U.S. interest rates weighed on high-yielding assets.

MSCI’s index of Latin American stocks jumped

2.5% after a sharp selloff on Tuesday, and was set for its best

day in nearly two months.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1334.08 -0.07

MSCI LatAm 2414.33 2.45

Brazil Bovespa 119473.64 1.5

Mexico IPC 48527.59 0.41

Chile IPSA 4712.20 1.36

Argentina MerVal 49182.85 1.084

Colombia COLCAP 1233.21 1.28

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.3589 1.35

Mexico peso 20.2438 -0.32

Chile peso 704 -0.09

Colombia peso 3848.38 -0.59

Peru sol 3.824 0.23

Argentina peso 93.7500 -0.03

(interbank)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara

Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)

