Booking Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Booking (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Booking announced earnings per share of $-5.26 on revenue of $1.14B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-5.97 on revenue of $1.16B.

Booking shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.08% from its 52 week high of $2,516.00 set on April 29. They are under-performing the which is up 4.77% from the start of the year.

Booking shares gained 0.52% in after-hours trade following the report.

Booking’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Visa A had beat expectations on April 27 with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

