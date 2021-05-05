Bitso reportedly becomes Latin America’s first billion-dollar crypto exchange By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Bitso reportedly becomes Latin America’s first billion-dollar crypto exchange

Mexican cryptocurrency exchange Bitso has concluded a $250 million Series C capital raise, putting it in the upper echelons of Latin America’s fintech industry.

The latest investment round gives Bitso a total value of $2.2 billion, making it the first Latin American cryptocurrency exchange to be worth over $1 billion. It’s also the third-most valuable fintech company on the continent.