Bitcoin back above $57K as ‘hundreds’ of US banks prepare to HODL for clients By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

(BTC) staged a characteristic comeback on May 5 as a day of losses turned around in a flash.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD passing $57,000 again during Wednesday trading, with daily gains knocking on 5%.