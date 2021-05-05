Billie Eilish, Post Malone And A$AP Rocky to Make Merry Governors Ball 2021

Instagram/WENN/Instar

Also set to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the festival are Megan Thee Stallion, J Balvin, DaBaby, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, 21 Savage and Phoebe Bridgers among many others.

Billie Eilish, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky are heading to New York to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Governors Ball festival.

Organizers had originally planned to mark the milestone last June (2020) with headliners Stevie Nicks, Missy Elliott and Tame Impala, but the three-day concert had to be scrapped when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Now officials have unveiled an all-new line-up to take center stage for their rescheduled gigs, which were recently postponed from this summer to the “more realistic” autumn.

Also set to perform from September 24 to 26 are Megan Thee Stallion, J Balvin, DaBaby, new mum Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Portugal. The Man, Phoebe Bridgers, Jamie XX, Carly Rae Jepsen, Burna Boy, Bleachers and Future Islands among many others.

About the event, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, “Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world.”

“As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we’re proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup, including New York City’s own Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky, and King Princess, among others,” he added.

The shows will take place at the Citi Field complex in Queens.

The inclusion of Billie to the Ball’s line-up came shortly after she was announced to be one of 2021 Met Gala’s co-chairs. On Monday, May 3, Vogue revealed that the “Bad Guy” hitmaker will take on the role alongside actor Timothee Chalamet, tennis star Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.