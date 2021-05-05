Biden says plans to back WTO waiver for vaccines By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he plans to back a World Trade Organization waiver for vaccine intellectual property and said he would talk about it later in the day.
“Yes, I’m going to talk about that later today, yes,” BIden told reporters in answer to a question about whether he intended to grant the waiver after he gave a speech regarding his proposed “American Rescue Plan.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.