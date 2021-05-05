Beyoncé Says The Spice Girls Inspired Her Career

“I think that’s quite something.”
The Spice Girls left a lasting impression on basically anyone who turned on the radio in the late ’90s — and that includes Beyoncé!
It turns out that Beyoncé was a big fan of the girl group and they actually inspired her own career.
According to Posh Spice — aka Victoria Beckham — herself, Beyoncé once told her that she was really influenced by the British girl group.
“I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am,'” Victoria said on the Breaking Beauty podcast.
She added, “When someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that’s quite something.”
It makes sense that the group encouraged Beyoncé to be her true self because Victoria says, at the time, the Spice Girls were unafraid to do what they wanted.
“I look at us all, and it makes me smile because we didn’t care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we didn’t care. We wore what made us feel good,” Victoria said on the podcast.
She continued, “We weren’t worried is this the newest, coolest? We set trends because there was no fear.”
While Beyoncé hasn’t spoken out about her appreciation for the Spice Girls yet, we can only hope that one day we’ll get the ultimate girl power moment from everyone!
