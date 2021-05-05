Bears aim for sub-$60K Bitcoin price ahead of Friday’s $1.1B options expiry By Cointelegraph

Bears aim for sub-$60K Bitcoin price ahead of Friday’s $1.1B options expiry
(BTC) entirely recovered from its recent drop that saw the price fall to the $53,000 support level. This move back to $57,500 relieved bulls from the negative pressure of the May 7, 3,500 BTC options contract, which represents $200 million in open interest along with a $1.1 billion options expiry.
Today’s swift recovery could have been partially driven by the news that New Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) partnered with Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to create a framework for U.S. banks to offer crypto trading services.
