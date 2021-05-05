Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.39% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.39% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Nearmap Ltd (ASX:), which rose 14.56% or 0.300 points to trade at 2.360 at the close. Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Group PLC DRC (ASX:) added 4.11% or 1.84 points to end at 46.60 and Qbe Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.08% or 0.410 points to 10.450 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.39% or 0.87 points to trade at 15.27 at the close. Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.04% or 0.15 points to end at 4.78 and Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.46% or 3.83 points to 106.96.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 868 to 521 and 339 ended unchanged.

Shares in Janus Henderson Group PLC DRC (ASX:) rose to 3-years highs; up 4.11% or 1.84 to 46.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 10.28% to 12.387.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.03% or 0.45 to $1776.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.04% or 0.68 to hit $66.37 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 3.08% or 2.08 to trade at $69.64 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.09% to 0.7712, while AUD/JPY rose 0.20% to 84.41.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.52% at 91.400.

