Auction giant Sotheby’s to accept BTC and ETH as payment via Coinbase By Cointelegraph

Auction giant Sotheby’s to accept BTC and ETH as payment via Coinbase
Sotheby’s, one of the world’s oldest and biggest auction houses, has announced that it will be accepting major cryptocurrencies as a new payment method at an upcoming auction.
Sotheby’s CEO Charles Stewart said that the company will debut (BTC) and Ether (ETH) payments as part of its upcoming auction of Banksy’s “Love is in the Air.“ The new payment method will be facilitated in partnership with United States’ largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, noted Stewart in a Tuesday interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box.
